Grassroot centre inagaurated

By By Our Reporter

SHILLONG: The office of District Sports Officer (DSO) East Khasi Hills District inaugurated the Grassroot Center under Mission Football at Jatah-Lakadong falling under Mawkynrew Block on July 11. It was inaugurated by the District Sports Officer East Khasi Hills District, D. Dan in the presence of L Nongrum, sordar of Jatah Lakadong village. Over 80 boys and girls interested in football have registered their names. The centre will start training activities on the first week of August.

