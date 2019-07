Table tennis tourney concludes

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Table Tennis Association organised its first State Ranking Table Tennis Tournament 2019, Which concluded on July 13, 2019 at UTS Indoor Stadium, Lower Lachumiere in Shillong. Total of 90 entries received in various categories. In the category Cadet Boys: Jeff.A.K.Marak emmerged winner and Solomon Suiam secured Runners up spot.Apart from this the following results as follows: In Sub Jr (GIRLS): Winner- Diva Tang Runner’s Up- Brianna G Shullai; In Sub Jr(BOYS): Winner- Sumit Gareri, Runner’s Up- Jeff A.K.Marak; In Junior(GIRLS):Winner- Diva Tang, Runner’s Up- Chuanna M Marak; In Junior(BOYS):Winner- Sumit Gareri, Runner’s Up- Debayan Ghosh; In Youth(GIRLS): Winner- Chuanna M Marak, Runner’s Up- Camelia Diengdoh; In Youth(BOYS): Winner- Bivek Das, Runner’s Up- Debayan Ghosh; In Women, Winner- Toomi V D Momin, Runner’s Up- Diva Tang; In Men: Winner-Rituraj Shabong, Runner’s Up-Gilbert Sohtun.