Surrendered militants demand rehab package, stipends

TURA: Former militants of the ANVC (B) who are yet to get the rehabilitation package including stipends as promised by the government after they came over-ground have expressed disappointment and threatened to return to their old way of life.

The cadres said that although it had been five years since they came over ground, they were yet to receive the financial package and other assistance given by the centre from the state government due to which they were facing a great deal of hardships just to survive.

“We have not received any help from the government and it has neglected us for all these years. The Rs 2.5 lakhs rehabilitation package as promised earlier including our stipends must be given immediately. If the government fails to do so, we will have to take other steps on our own,” the cadres said.

On the recent arson attack at a recreational spot owned by former organization Chairman, Bernard Rimpu N Marak at Allotgre, the cadres demanded the immediate arrests of leaders of organizations who were allegedly responsible and warned of taking matters into their own hands if the police failed to act.