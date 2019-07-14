NPP confident of winning council elections in GH

SHILLONG: The NPP, which is riding high after defeating Congress veteran Mukul Sangma in the recent Lok Sabha elections from Tura, is optimistic that the party would once again perform exceedingly well in the council elections for Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) election scheduled to be held next year.

“If Mukul Sangma can be defeated there, who else can stand on our way,” NPP state president, W R Kharlukhi said.

Expressing confidence that the NPP would win even the GHADC elections, he said that the party has already started its ground work in Garo Hills.

On the other hand, NPP’s partner in the MDA, United Democratic Party (UDP), too is set to contest the GHADC elections.

UDP leader Allan Dkhar said that the party will meet shortly to chalk out its strategy for the elections.