Mizoram flood hits 600 families

Aizawl: At least 600 families have been forced to move to safer places in south Mizoram’s Lunglei district as the raging waters of Khawthlangtuipui river, also known as the Karnaphuli, and its tributaries submerged nearly 400 houses, officials said Saturday.

The entire Serhuan village (122 houses) and Tiperaghat (120) were submerged as the rain fury continued unabated, the officials said, adding at least 150 houses were submerged in Tlabung town of the district.

While a total of eight villages were affected by the floods, no information could be obtained from those along the Bangladesh border as communication lines have been badly affected, an official said.

Lalhriatpuia, a resident of Tlabung, claimed that the town and the villages nearby have no power supply for the last three days as transmission lines were snapped due to landslides. (PTI)