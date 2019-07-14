Missing woman’s body found

SHILLONG: The body of a woman who went missing after being swept away in a river in Pynursla, was recovered at Shkaw Wah Tyrsaw near Pontung on Saturday.

The incident happened on July 11, when the strong current of water at Nongshyrngan under Pynursla block swept her off while she was trying to cross the river.

The lady has been identified as 26-year-old Jenebin Suting. Following the incident, teams of police, fire and emergency service, SDRF were on the job downstream to locate her body.

As per the report of the SDRF, a landslide also occurred at Lawdibah village under Nongstoin village on July 11.

Following the incessant rain which hit the state for almost a week, scores of landslides and flooding were reported from different parts of the state.

Meanwhile, the Indian Metrological Department said that moderate rain and thundershower is very likely to occur at most places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura for the next few days.