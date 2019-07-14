Indian Oil Launches Fill & Win Campaign for 7 NE

GUWAHATI: Indian Oil Corporation Limited in association with Kurl-On has launched the biggest ever campaign in North East under IO AOD.

The customer-centric campaign is open to customers at over 574 Indian Oil petrol retail outlets of North East covering Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur & Mizoram.

The campaign was inaugurated by Shri Sanjiv Singh, Chairman of IOCL at Chagganmal Sarawgi in Dispur and will be applicable to all customers at 574 outlets and will conclude on 31st August 2019.

The customer has to buy petrol/diesel/ extra premium worth Rs 200 for two-wheelers and Rs 500 for four Wheelers. After making the purchase to register in the scheme customer should either give a missed call 7428292699 or SMS: IOCAKURLONBunk IDBill number to: 9285055575. Upon sending either missed call or SMS customer will receive a transaction id. They have to note down bill number and bunk id and wait for lucky draw on 1st September 2019, Indian Oil Day.

It has also been mentioned that there will be 4 Datsun Redigo Cars, 27 TVS Bikes, 10,800 products from butterflies like a pressure cooker, water bottle, Kadai and casseroles and 55740 Kurl-On redeemable coupons worth Rs 2500 each for the winner of the lucky draw contest.

Speaking about the unique tie-up with Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Ashutosh Vaidya, Chief Marketing Officer of Kurl-On said “We are delighted to be associated with Indian Oil. Our mission is common i.e. to provide good quality and comfort to our consumers and as important as good fuel is essential to the vehicle which Indian Oil provides good sleep is also essential for our well-being. I am sure and rather confident that consumers will welcome this campaign and we will together delight all of them. We hope to reach out to as many customers as possible and serve our goals of good fuel promise and good sleep from Kurl-On.

Winner will be announced on the basis of Lucky draw on 1st September 2019, on the occasion of Indian Oil day.