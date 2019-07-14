Govt urged to look into Tura ITI students’ grievances

TURA: The Garoland State Movement Committee (GSMC) has sought the intervention of Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong with regard to the problems faced by students of Tura’s Industrial Training Institute, which is one of the oldest establishments imparting professional training for various technical professions.

In a letter submitted to the government, GSMC Chairman Nikman Marak informed that dozens of students are facing immense difficulties since their semester examination results of the current session as well as the previous year are yet to be declared.

“The results of the same exam for Shillong ITI were declared in May whereas students of Tura ITI have not been given their results even till now,” pointed out Nikman Marak.

Expressing concern, the GSMC stated that with the next semester exams scheduled for July itself, students from Tura ITI will not be able to appear because they have not received their previous exam results.

“The next examination for the 4th Semester and the Repeaters is due this month which will not be possible in the backdrop of inordinate delay in declaration of results,” cautioned the GSMC leader.

Another factor hampering the future of the ITI trainees is the failure of the institute’s authorities to release the certificates for the students who have successfully passed out from the Tura institution.

“Students who pass out from the Tura ITI are facing immense hurdles in getting placements for jobs because the institute has not handed over the certificates. There are instances where students have had to wait for six long years to receive their certificates which is very tragic because their future is being jeopardized for no fault of theirs. We have informed the deputy chief minister about this problem,” said Nikman Marak while speaking to The Shillong Times on Saturday.

The students of the institute have been facing several other issues in their day to day training for quite some time as many have lodged official complaints about the lack of remedial measures being taken by the authorities concerning the correction of their registration cards and names as well.

The GSMC has also pointed out these problems in their memorandum to the government.