GH MLAs seek CM’s help to prevent flood

SHILLONG: Two MLAs from the plains belt of Garo Hills- Azad Zaman (Rajabala) of Congress and SG Estamur Mominin (Phulbari) of NPP— have asked Chief Minister Conrad Sangma to take steps to control floods in the region.

Both the MLAs on Saturday submitted a memorandum to the chief minister expressing concern over the flood situation in the plains due to flood water which has reached the danger mark. The legislators said that swelling of water in the Jingiram river has caused flood in the region and there is no indication of the flood water receding.

Stating that the majority of villages are submerged, the MLAs informed that jute crop has been destroyed in the flood.

Terming the situation of plains belt as grim, both the MLAs asked the chief minister to take stock of the situation. The chief minister assured that all necessary measures will be taken as a precautionary intervention in the wake of flood in the plains belt areas of Garo Hills.