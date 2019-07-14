Floods hit 28 Assam districts; toll rises to 9

GUWAHATI: Nine persons have lost their lives to floods so far this season with the deluge affecting a population of 26.45 lakh in 3181 villages across 28 districts of the state, the flood report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said on Sunday evening.

The flood-related deaths have occurred in Golaghat (3), Dhemaji (2), Jorhat (2), Barpeta (1) and Dhubri (1). This is in addition to two persons who died due to landslides earlier in Kamrup (Metro) and Dima Hasao districts.

The districts affected in the second wave of flood include Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Sonitpur, Darrang, Baksa, Bongaigaon, Dhubri, South Salmara, Goalpara, Kamrup, Morigaon, Hojai, Nagaon, Kokrajhar, Barpeta, Nalbari, Chirang, Golaghat, Majuli, Jorhat, Sivasagar, Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, Cachar, Karbi Anglong, West Karbi Anglong and Hailakandi.

The Brahmaputra in Jorhat, Sonitpur, Guwahati, Goalpara and Dhubri, Burhidehing in Dibrugarh, Subansiri in Lakhimpur, Dhansiri in Golaghat, Jia Bharali in Sonitpur, Kopili in Nagaon, Puthimari in Kamrup, Beki in Barpeta, Barak in Cachar and Karimganj, Katakhal in Hailakandi and Kushiyara in Karimganj are flowing above danger level, the report said.

NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) and SDRF (State Disaster Response Force) teams have been pressed into service in the flood-affected areas for search and rescue operations.

As many as 7,833 persons have been evacuated by the search and rescue team with 127 boats deployed for the operations.

Presently, 85 relief campsare operational in 18 districts with 16,596 inmates while 242 relief distribution centres have been set up in 16 districts.