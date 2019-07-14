Flood takes toll in Kaziranga Park, authorities introduce time card on highway

NGO volunteers help authorities in gearing up flood-time vigil ; 155 forest camps marooned

GUWAHATI: With flood water level showing a rising trend, 155 forest camps out of the total 199 camps inside Kaziranga National Park (KNP) of Assam have been marooned while 12 of them have to be shifted because of flood fury. Several animals have perished so far because of the flood fury in the National Park

The Park authorities have geared up vigil along the National Highway in coordination with Assam Police volunteers from various NGOs working in the National Park area for protection of flood-hit park animals crossing over the highland in neighbouring Karbi Anglong hills. The national highway strikes along the southern fringe of the Park.

The Park authority introduced time card from Sunday for vehicles travelling along the national highway between Panbari and Buraparah so as to keep the speed of the vehicle within permissible limit to avoid hitting flood-hot animals crossing the highway.

At least four flood-hit hog deer have been run over by speeding vehicles on the National Highway so far. Total animal deaths reported so far was 11 which included death due to drowning.

Volunteers from NGOs including Aaranyak, WWF, Wildlife Trust of India (WTI) and Corbett Foundation have been worked along with forest and police personnel to mount vigil along the highway as well as in carrying out rescue of marooned animals.

In view of the looming threat of animal hunters especially rhino poachers during the flood time, the forest department has deployed over 90 personnel from Special Rhino Protection Force to gear up vigil in Kohora, Bagori, Burapahar and in Northern Range of the flood-affected rhino abode.