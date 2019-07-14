Entry-exit point work in Mendipathar begins

SHILLONG: In line with a comprehensive mechanism to check influx in the state, work on the entry and exit point at Mendipathar railway station has started.

North Garo Hills DC SC Sadhu said the work for the entry and exit point has begun and it is supposed to be completed in 3-4 months.

“Currently, the state PWD is working on the ground clearance work,” he informed.

It may be mentioned that the construction of another entry and exit point on the Guwahati-Shillong highway also started earlier this year. The entry and exit points are being set up in different parts of the state as a comprehensive mechanism of to check influx.

The entry and exit point-cum-facilitation centre is being constructed on the plot of a land of the railways. A general routine checking is done by infiltration department to monitor when the train comes and leaves Mendipathar station.

However, once the entry and exit point-cum-facilitation centre is completed, a dedicated team of tourism, police, district administration and other departments will ensure the checking of the people.

The exit of the people from the railway station will be only through one way and people can be easily scrutinised there.

The government is confident that setting up of the entry and exit points in different parts of the state would boost the confidence of the NGOs and public about their concerns on influx. The NGOs in Khasi Hills fear that the introduction of railways would bring large scale influx into the state and as a result of which the construction work of railway line in Byrnihat has also been halted.