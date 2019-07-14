CM’s visit to flood affected plain belt areas postponed

TURA: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma’s proposed visit to the plain belt areas of West Garo Hills to review the flood situation was on Sunday postponed on account of the prevailing weather conditions.

The Chief Minister’s chopper was scheduled to land 3:30 pm at Shyamnagar Football Playground under Phulbari Police station in West Garo Hills. He was to review the flood situation in the area along with Phulbari MLA, S G Esmatur Mominin. However, inclement weather compelled him to postpone the proposed visit and the chief minister will be returning to Delhi from Guwahati.