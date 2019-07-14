BCCI wants selectors to throw light on ‘no.4’ fiasco

London: Test opener K.L. Rahul is made the number four by the Indian team management going into the World Cup even though the selectors led by M.S.K. Prasad said that all-rounder Vijay Shankar was picked for that spot for the showpiece event. After Shikhar Dhawan’s injury, the team management decided to bring Rahul as the opener. And when Shankar was ruled out, they flew in opener Mayank Agarwal to fit into the middle-order. Clearly, Prasad and his team are just faces and the Board of Control for Cricket in India has taken note. Speaking to IANS, a senior BCCI official said that the selectors must also take responsibility when a team loses a tournament if they deserve a monetary reward when the team does well in a series or tournament. More importantly, accountability is the key.Sadly, despite their dismal show in one of the most important positions in Indian cricket, the five wise men — Prasad, Devang Gandhi, Gagan Khoda, Jatin Paranjpe and Sarandeep Singh — will continue in their position till the Annual General Meeting of the BCCI is not conducted as it is surprising that when it comes to selectors, they avoid assessing their performance. (IANS)