Work begins to set up entry-exit point at Mendipathar railway station

SHILLONG: In line with a comprehensive mechanism to check in influx in the state, the work for setting up of entry and exit point at the only Railway station in Meghalaya, Mendipathat Railway station has also started.

North Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, SC Sadhu said that the work for the entry and exit point had started and the project was supposed to be completed in 3-4 months

“Currently, the State PWD is working on the ground clearance work,”

It may be mentioned that the construction of another entry and exit point on the Guwahati -Shillong Highway was also started earlier this year.

The entry and exit points are being setup in different parts of the state as a comprehensive mechanism to check influx.

The entry and exit point cum facilitation centre is being constructed on the plot of a land of the Railways and even now a general routine checking is done by infiltration department as and when the train comes and leaves Mendipathar station.



However, once the entry and exit point cum facilitation centre is completed, a dedicated team of Tourism, Police, District Administration and other department will ensure the checking of the people, adding the exit of the people from the railway station will be only through one way and people can be easily scrutinized there.



Government is confident that the setting up of the entry and exit points in different parts of the state would boost the confidence of the NGOs and public about their concern on influx.

The NGOs in Meghalaya fear that the introduction of railways in Meghalaya would trigger large scale influx into the state and as a result of which the construction work of another railway line in Byrnihat has also remained halted for quite some time now.