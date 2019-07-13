Woman swept away in Pynursla river

SHILLONG: A woman went missing after she was swept away in a river in Pynursla.

The incident happened on July 10 when she was swept away by the strong current of water at Nongshyrngan under Pynursla block when she was trying to cross the river.

Following the incident, teams of police, fire and emergency service, SDRF are on the job downstream to locate her but there are fears that she might have been washed away to Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, in the past 24 hours as per the report of State Disaster Management Authority, as many as 54 villages and a population of more than 2000 in the state were affected by landslides and flash floods.

As per the report, landslides occurred on July 10 and 11 and 16 villages were affected in East Khasi Hills.

In South Garo Hills, landslides occurred on July 10 affecting 17 villages.

In West Garo Hills too, 17 villages were affected by flash floods.