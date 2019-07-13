State produces less than 2 MW non-hydel power

CM wants use of non-conventional energy sources

SHILLONG: With less than 2 MW of power is generated from non-hydro energy sources, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said the state has a long way to go in generating energy from alternative sources.

Addressing the valedictory function of Entrepreneurship Development Training Programme on Solar Rooftop at Meghalaya New & Renewable Energy Development Agency (MNREDA), Mawpat on Friday, Sangma said Meghalaya produces more than 300 MW of power and consumes about 1200 million units of power.

“The state has the capacity and opportunity to harness solar energy and this is where programmes like these are important for us,” he said, adding that renewable sources of energy play a very vital role for the economy and the Union Budget of this year has focused a lot on non conventional and sustainable sources of energy. He also said the government intends to make this sector grow as much as possible.

“Hydro power plants are not enough to meet the consumption needs of the state and generating power from other alternative sources is less than one percent therefore some of the quick ways to reduce power deficiency is to have efficient power system,” said the chief minister and informed that the practice of using LED lights that has been successfully started in Secretariat will be massively carried out in all government establishments and institutions.

“Using efficient lights is one way to cut down consumption and we have a target to cut down consumption by at least 10 percent in the next one year,” he added.

The chief minister also said all government offices, PHCs and CHCs should mandatorily have certain percentage of power generated through non conventional sources of energy.

He said that having solar energy will help in reducing consumption as the energy that is saved by government offices and establishments; schools and institutions on holidays and non working days will go back to the Grid through net metering.

The chief minister said MNREDA has a critical role in non conventional sources of energy specially in rural areas where houses are not yet connected to the grid and urged MNREDA to ensure that the solar panels that have been installed in different places are maintained so that its utility for which it has been set up is derived by the people.

He urged the entrepreneurs not to look at their business only as rooftop model but expand their business to all forms of non conventional energy and to all aspects of conservation.

“The very fact that you are here today proves that you are conservationists and I am talking to that environmentalist inside you to expand your mind and business into saving the environment and its resources,” he told the trained entrepreneurs.

Among others who spoke during the function were guest of honour, Rakkam Sangma, MLA, Siju-Rongara and MLA, Kharkutta and Chairman, MNREDA, Rupert Momin.