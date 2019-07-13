Sonowal reviews tea tribes’ development, flags digital literacy

GUWAHATI: Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said that for the socio-economic acceleration of Tea Tribes Community, implementation of welfare schemes has to be expedited. He also stressed on percolation of information regarding government schemes to the grass root level so that the tea tribe community across all segments enjoy the benefits of the schemes.

Chairing a meeting to review the implementation of the schemes of Tea Tribes Welfare Department at the conference room of the Chief Minister in Janata Bhawan here today, Chief Minister Sonowal said that along with expeditious implementation of the welfare schemes, awareness generation among the grass root level members of the tea tribe community holds the key for the success of the government schemes.

He also stressed on increasing digital literacy among the tea garden workers and therefore, said that the line sardars should be provided with smart phones with App. It may be noted that State government has already provided 11,858 smart phones with App to the line sardars for conveying information regarding government schemes to every nook and corner of the tea garden areas.

For self-employment generating scheme for educated unemployed youths, Sonowal said that educated unemployed youth with qualification of HSSLC in the age group of 25 to 45 years should be given four-wheel vehicles for gainful employment.

It may be noted that 142 vehicles with free registration and insurance were provided with financial involvement of Rs. 5.19 crore. He also emphasised on financial empowerment of women Self Help Groups (SHGs) under Swahid Mangri Orang Mahila Sabalikaran Achoni. Under the scheme 1000 SHGs were selected and the amount credited to their bank accounts.

For the educational development of the students belonging to tea tribe community, Chief Minister Sonowal asked the Director Tea Tribes Welfare Department to disburse scholarships, financial grants and special coaching for their Higher Studies. He also asked the director to organise ‘Seuj Grantha Mela’ to inculcate the habits of reading among tea tribes and it may be noted that for the first time a book fair was organised in Bokakhat from 6 to 8 January, 2019.