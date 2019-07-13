Rookie Norris crashes supercar

Silverstone: British rookie Lando Norris has been told to pay the repair bill after he crashed a McLaren supercar during a demonstration lap ahead of this weekend’s British Grand Prix. The 19-year-old Englishman lost control of the car, valued at 250,000 dollars, in the fast Maggots and Becketts corners before spinning into a gravel trap. He was giving former British Grand Prix winner Johnny Herbert, now a pundit with Sky Sports television, a ‘hot lap’ of the resurfaced track. On Friday, the team used Twitter to tell him: “We’ll send you the bill”. It was accompanied by winking mojo. A spokesperson for McLaren said: “That’s what happens when you put two 19-year-olds together in a car and leave them to it.” (AFP)