Makati: Protesters march towards the Chinese Consulate to commemorate the 3rd anniversary of the Arbitral Ruling in The Hague by the UNCLOS (United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea) granting the Philippines the exclusive right to fish within its Exclusive Economic Zone or EEZ Friday, July 12, 2019 in the financial district of Makati city, east of Manila, Philippines. China refused to honor the ruling and claimed it is entitled to "exercise its historic rights" over the waters, seabed and subsoil of the contested group of islands, shoals and reefs in the South China Sea. AP/PTI(AP7_12_2019_000086A) INTERNATIONAL Protesters march towards the Chinese Consulate By Agencies Last updated Jul 12, 2019