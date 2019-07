President of Lawsohtun United Sports Social and Cultural Organisation, Lurshai Shylla along with local MDC and vice president SSA, Mitchel Wankhar and other members launch the new jersey for the club at the Community Hall, in Lawsohtun on Thursday. The Lawsohtun sports club will play thei first match against Mawlai on July 18 in the Shillong League First Division which started at Polo on Friday.