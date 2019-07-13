Nongpoh gym fighters excel

NONGPOH: As many as three fighters of the Ground & Pound MMA Gym, Nongpoh have won the friendly fights in the MMA Gym Challenge #3 organised by the Mizoram State Mixed Martial Arts Association (MISMA) at the SPES Martial Arts Gym, Dawrpui, Aizawl on July 11. Led by Coach Cores Marwein, the fighters Jotina Klein (16) William Nongrum (26) and Wankitkupar Markhap (18) defeated their opponents in what may be termed as a thrilling fight night. Jotina Klein won the Atom Weight (Muaythai) category after beating Miss Tracy Darlong of Tripura, Wankitkupar Markhap emerged as the winner of the Straw Weight (MMA) category after beating Zomuanpuia of Mizoram while William Nongrum, who is also a member of the SF-10 forces of the state, cam eout victorious in the Bantam Weight (Muaythai) category beating Sumlalril Ranglong of Tripura. However, another fighter of the gym, Amol Syngkli (16) unfortunately lost the fight to Hmingmuanawma of Mizoram in the Bantam Weight (MMA) category.