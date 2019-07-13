MLAs urge Conrad to mitigate flood in plain belt of Garo hills

SHILLONG: Two MLAs of plaint belt of Garo Hills- Dr Azad Zaman (Rajabala) and SG Estamur Mominin (Phulbari) – have asked Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma to take steps to control flood in the plaint belt areas of the state.

Both the MLAs on Saturday submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister expressing concern over the flood situation in plain belt areas due to torrential rain as the flood water has reached the danger mark.

The MLAs said that water from the swelling Jingiram river was entering into plain belt and there was no indication of receding of flood water soon.

Stating that majority of villages are submerged, the MLAs informed that jute crop has are been totally submerged.

Terming the situation of plain belt as grim, both MLAs asked the Chief Minister to take stock of the situation and declare flood in the area.

In the meeting, the Chief Minister assured that at all necessary measures would be taken as a precautionary intervention in wake of flood in plain belt areas of Garo Hills.

