Meghalaya tops in cattle smuggling, claim traders

SHILLONG: The All India Livestock Traders and Transportation Association (AILTTA) has claimed that Meghalaya takes the top spot in cattle smuggling followed by Assam.

The AILTTA informed The Shillong Times that they will soon meet Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and Minister in-charge of Animal Husbandry Prestone Tynsong to discuss cattle smuggling.

With the Veterinary department stepping in to tackle cattle smuggling, the president of the association, Arun Lyngdoh, said it should have records of cattle traders in the state.

The association members met the Director of Veterinary and Animal Husbandry on Friday afternoon.

It may be mentioned that the Veterinary department will be issuing health certificates and transportation challans to cattle dealers/associations and individuals and will also set up check posts.

Lyngdoh said the association had held talks with the Khasi Jaintia Butchers Welfare Association (KJBWA) to discuss about procuring cattle from the AILTTA at a reasonable rate. The cattle are brought from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Nepal.

“Khanapara is a breeding ground of smugglers,” he said. It may be mentioned that the KJBWA also refused to procure cattle from Khanapara citing smuggling as the reason. The KJBWA is currently identifying lands in Byrnihat.

When asked, he said cattle smuggling will be reduced to a considerable extent while alleging that 1500 heads of cattle are regularly smuggled from the state.

He informed that the KJBWA gave a positive response.

To facilitate movement of cattle without the interference of smugglers, the association has met the concerned authorities in Assam, West Bengal and others.

Lyngdoh said the cattle from the association will be sold at a retail rate of Rs 275.

Speaking further on cattle smuggling, he said the gateway is Assam while Garo Hills region is used as a route besides areas in Pynursla and Jaintia Hills.

He informed that the Assam government has agreed to monitor the transportation of cattle and will set up check posts in Srirampur. Mincing no words, he alleged the BSF and Customs are hand-in-glove with the cattle smugglers.