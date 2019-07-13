Lalu Prasad gets bail in fodder scam case

Ranchi: The Jharkhand High Court on Friday gave bail to RJD chief Lalu Prasad in a fodder scam case related to fraudulent withdrawal of funds from the Deoghar treasury. However, he will remain in jail in two other cases related to the scam. “Lalu Prasad has been given bail in one fodder scam in which he was awarded three and a half years jail. He will remain in jail in two more fodder scam cases in which he was awarded five years and 14 years imprisonment,” the RJD chief’s lawyer Prabhat Kumar told IANS. Lalu Prasad had filed his bail petition on June 13. The High Court granted him bail after the CBI filed its reply on his plea on July 5. The former Bihar Chief Minister has been convicted in four fodder scam cases and awarded upto 14 years of imprisonment. He has already got bail in a fourth case related to the Rs 900-crore fodder scam. At present, he undergoing treatment at a paying ward of Ranchi’s Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS). He is suffering from kidney, sugar and other diseases.