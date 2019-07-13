Jorabat artist on ‘Save Rhino’ mission across tourist spots

GUWAHATI: Sirumoni Doley, an artist-cum-activist from Jorabat, will embark on a month-long campaign across tourist hubs in the country to generate awareness against rhino poaching from Sunday.

A nose paint artist with over 15 records to his credit, Doley, 28, will start his ‘Mission Save Rhino’ campaign from India Gate in New Delhi on Sunday evening.

“Six other activists from the state are accompanying me in this campaign. We have targeted popular destinations to spread awareness on the issue among more people at less time. Leaflets on our campaign will be distributed among people and a live show (painting on canvas with nose) will be performed at the venue,” Doley told The Shillong Times after reaching New Delhi on Saturday.

Doley and his team will thereafter travel to Agra for a similar campaign at Taj Mahal on July 17.

“We will return to the Northeast and spread the message in places such as Sohra on July 20, Tawang on July 23, Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary on July 26. Subsequently, we will again move out to another tourist hotspot, Darjeeling on July 28 and another popular destination, Jaisalmer (Rajasthan) on July 31 before returning to Assam again,” he said.

The programme will culminate in Kaziranga National Park on August 11, 2019.

“The one-horned rhino, one of the oldest species in the world can be found only in Assam. Every year tourists flock to the state to catch a glimpse of the species. However, rampant poaching of rhinos have threatened the existence of the species over the decade,” Doley said.

The initiative is being backed by Five G Plus, an NGO which has been creating awareness about various issues concerning Assam and the Northeast. Currently, the NGO is engaged in generating awareness about ‘Mission Save Rhino’ and organising various programmes towards that end in different districts of Assam.

“Assam ministers, Parimal Suklabaidya and Naba Kumar Doley, Chandan Brahma have assured support to the campaign. Besides, Rajya Sabha MP from Guwahati, Queen Ojha has helped facilitate our travel arrangements to Delhi,” he said.