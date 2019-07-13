District Selection Chess tourney

SHILLONG: The East Khasi Hills District Chess Association, Shillong will organise the State ‘B’ District Selection Chess Tournament from July 19 at Lama Villa Community Hall, Shillong (near Lumdiengjri Police Station) which will conclude on July 20, a statement issued here informed. The entry fee for the tournament is Rs 150 and registration fee Rs 100. Selected players from the tournament will represent East Khasi Hills District in the State ‘A’ Selection Chess Championship to be conducted by the Meghalaya Chess Association (MCA) this year. For more information, contact F R Thangkhiew (7005156877) and R Katrai (8787333937).