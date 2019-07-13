Confusion prevails over payment of compensation

Nine families wrote conditional letters

SHILLONG: There is confusion over the compensation to be paid to the families of the Ksan mine tragedy victims after the petition was disposed of by the Supreme Court on Friday.

Sources said the government affidavit had mentioned about compensation for the families of the deceased miners after.

However, the Advocate General Amit Kumar said “all other prayers, including compensation have been given up by the petitioner”.

The petitioner Aditya N Prasad, had met two families from Lumthari village and they had also agreed to call off the operations provided that they get adequate compensation.

The home and political department had collected letters of nine families, including those from West Garo Hills, who were willing to call off operations if they are adequately compensated.

The state government had earlier said the letters were submitted to the Supreme Court.

While the state government had paid Rs 1 lakh each to the families, the Centre had released Rs 2 lakh each.

When contacted, Rajabala legislator Azad Zaman, who spoke on behalf of the deceased miners from his constituency, said the state government should provide more compensation to the families if there is no provision from other quarters.



