Coal India Ltd to go for e-auction

SHILLONG: The Coal India Ltd will adopt e-auctioning of extracted coal as per the discussion held in the meeting between the NGT appointed committee headed by B P Katakey and officials of Coal India Ltd and the state government on Friday in Shillong.

The meeting discussed the ways and means to auction coal.

The government told the NGT panel that more than 32 lakh metric tonnes of extracted coal will have to be auctioned.

On July 3, the Supreme Court, while lifting the NGT ban on coal mining in Meghalaya, wanted the Katakey committee to monitor the process of auctioning of coal.

Katakey said after the preparatory meeting in Shillong , another meeting will be held in Guwahati on January 26 in this regard.

) The NGT panel will further discuss the nature of transportation of coal and auction.

Earlier, the Supreme Court ruled that after deducting its expenses for transportation with 10 per cent of price of the coal, the Coal India Ltd will remit the balance amount to the state and it is for the state, after deducting the royalty and payment to the environment fund and taxes, to pay back the balance amount to the land owners.