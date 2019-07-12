Woman shot at in Delhi

New Delhi: A 30-year-old woman was shot at by biker-borne assailants in the national capital on Thursday, police said. The incident occurred near Radisson Blu Hotel in Sector 12 of Dwarka at 8 a.m. The woman, identified as Kiran Bala, was driving a car when the attackers sprayed her with bullets. “We have found bullet shell from the spot”, said a senior police officer. One of the bullets struck Bala in her neck and she lost consciousness after which her car hit the footpath. She was taken to the Venkateshwara Hospital. According to eye witness Shekhar Lal: “Two people were on a bike. The pillion rider was brandishing a gun while they flee away.” Police have been scanning the CCTV footage of the area and detained a few suspects. (IANS)