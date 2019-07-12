Umiam water level rises, dam gates likely to be opened

SHILLONG: Incessant rain during the past few days pushed the water level of the Umiam reservoir up to 3208.23 ft at 4 pm on Thursday.

The Meghalaya Power Generation Corporation (MePGCL) apprehended that in case heavy rainfall continues in the catchment area of the Umiam reservoir, it may become full which will necessitate the opening of the gates of the Umiam concrete dam to allow the water to pass through.

“All persons residing or working in the downstream of the Umiam concrete dam are therefore cautioned against engaging in any activity near the banks of the Umiam river since the level of water in the river may suddenly rise due to opening of gates of the dam”, a statement by MePGCL said.

However, the MePGCL assured that all efforts will be made to regulate the discharge of water through the gates to the minimum.

The total capacity of Umiam is 3220 feet and the MePGCL does not wait for the optimum level to release water.