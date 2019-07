Toyikhu Zhimomi alias ‘master’ after his arrest from Hatigaon, Guwahati by DCP Crime Branch on Wednesday night. He is a wanted criminal involved in various rhino poaching cases in Kaziranga National Park. He is also the kingpin in supplying arms and shooters to poach rhinos in the park. He is also one of the main traders in rhino horn who operates in Dimapur betweeen Churachandpur. Preliminary investigation revealed that he has traded more than 10 rhino horns since 2014. (UB)