Sonowal reviews flood situation in Assam

Guwahati: With flood waters inundating over 700 villages in 17 districts and affecting over 4 lakh people in the state, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday reviewed the prevailing situation and asked Deputy Commissioners (DCs) and other officials to remain fully alert for tackling the situation.

Noting that people in distress must get adequate care and response, the chief minister asked the DCs to activate 24×7 control rooms for immediate response to the flood situation in their districts. He enquired about the status of relief camps, distribution of relief material to marooned people and measures adopted for safety and security of animals in the flood-affected districts.

The Chief Minister also asked the Deputy Commissioners to update their stocks of medicines in the hospitals and ensure availability of doctors. He also asked them to take steps for adequate care for animals affected by floods and arrange fodder for them. Moreover, in view of spurt of Japanese encephalitis and malaria cases, the chief minister directed the health department functionaries to collect blood sample of relief camp inmates to contain the diseases.

Underlining the importance of prompt action by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel in rescue operations, the Chief Minister asked the DCs to remain in close touch with concerned district administrations where the teams are currently being stationed.

He also directed the police to carry out regular patrolling in flood affected areas to ensure the safety and security of property of the flood-hit people.

Sonowal further asked the state Power Department to take all necessary measures to prevent incidents of electrocution which may occur owing to negligence of departmental officials.

Besides, in case of any casualty by floods, he directed the DCs to immediately release the one-time financial assistance to the next of kin of the victim. (IANS)