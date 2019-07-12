Railway track rendered out of gear due to heavy rain

GUWAHATI: Due to heavy rain, movement of trains on railway track has been affected at km 110/4-5 between Jatinga Lumpur – New Harangajao station in Lumding – Badarpur hill section under Lumding division of N.F. Railway.

The settlement occurred at about 09-30 am on Friday making it unsuitable for train movement. The repairing work has already started and it will take more than eight hours to complete the restoration work. As a result, some trains are either cancelled or short terminated as given below:

13173 up Sealdah – Agartala Kanchanjunjha Express which arrived Lumding station at 09-25 am has been short terminated and will remain cancelled between Lumding and Agartala. 13176 Silchar – Sealdah Kanchanjunjha Express scheduled to leave Silchar today will remain cancel. 55615 up Guwahati – Silchar passenger which left from Guwahati on 11.07.2019 and arrived New Haflong station at 09-27 am today has been short terminated and will remain cancel between New Haflong and Silchar. 55616 up Silchar – Guwahati passenger of today which arrived Chandranathpur station at 09-30 am from Silchar has been short terminated and will return back to Silchar.

Meanwhile railway authority has made provision for adequate drinking water for all passengers of short-terminated trains at respective stations. Announcements are also being made to make passenger aware about cancellations and short terminations.