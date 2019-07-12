Meghalaya Congress forms panel to study draft education policy

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya Congress has formed a committee to study the national draft education policy.

The matter pertaining to the draft education policy was discussed in the CLP meeting held on Thursday night.

Opposition leader, Mukul Sangma said that the committee comprising of CLP members would discuss about the policy with Meghalaya Pradesh Congress committee members and have an exhaustive study of the document with inputs from academicians.

It was also informed that the Committee would also articulate its concern about the document with the All India Congress Committee as there were certain issues in the document which are irrelevant and cannot be applied in Meghalaya

He said that the Central Government could no way apply the same yardstick everywhere as India has a huge diversity and the policy makers in New Delhi need to realize it.

Sangma also said that there were many areas in the policy which made them worry and there were a lot of agenda which would go against the interest of the people and dilute the federal structure.