Local body wants Govt to provide relief to flood victims

TURA: With incessant rains continuing to lash all parts of Garo Hills and no signs of the flood situation improving, the Anti Corruption and Human Development Organization (ACHDO) has urged the state government to provide relief to the flood victims in Garo Hills.

Stating that the majority of the affected victims in Garo Hills especially the plain belt region are daily wage earners, the organization demanded that relief materials are distributed to the victims and temporary shelters erected for them.

“Even though rain has stopped for sometime houses continue to remain under water and roads have been cut off in some areas. The affected victims cannot go to work and will continue to rely on the relief distributed by the government,” it said.

The organization also urged the government to set up a committee to monitor the flood crisis being felt in the hills and the plain belt region in particular.