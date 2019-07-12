KHADC to study SC order on coal mining

SHILLONG: Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) Executive Member (EM) in charge T. Chyne said the office of the KHADC will study the Supreme Court’s order on coal mining.

It may be mentioned that the SC has lifted the National Green Tribunal’s (NGT) ban on coal mining but it made clear that mining should be done as per the Mines and Minerals (Regulation and Development) Act (MMDR).

When contacted, Chyne said the KHADC does not have anything to do directly with coal mining but indirectly in the form of land rights.

Lauding the Court order, he said, “The Court has identified that coal belongs to private party and does not belong to state or central government. It has asserted the authority on land ownership.”

It may be mentioned that the KHADC MDCs met Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong on Wednesday who informed that the state government will also amend the Minor Mineral Concession Rules.

Chyne had said that the limestone quarry owners should apply for mining lease and quarry permit to ensure that limestone mining is carried out without any hassle.