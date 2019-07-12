House panel asks govt to comply with HC order

Assault of activists

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Assembly Committee on Women Empowerment (MACWE) has asked the state government to abide by the high court ruling in the case of assault of social activists Agnes Kharshiing and Amita Sangma.

The two were assaulted by a mob in East Jaintia Hills last year while they were probing illegal coal mining in the area.

The High Court of Meghalaya had earlier asked the state government to ensure security for the two social activists and also bear their medical expenses.

Chairperson of the Committee Ampareen Lyngdoh after a meeting here on Thursday said that the two women have informed her that they have not been paid any amount as yet.

The Committee while asking the government to abide by the ruling of the high court also asked it to make necessary payments to the two victims, adding it will thoroughly inquire into the matter in its next meeting scheduled to be held on August 8.

The Committee will also summon the officer in charge of the case to the meeting to ascertain the status. In addition, the Committee has also decided to enquire from the chief secretary if the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace(Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 is being implemented in all governmental and non-governmental agencies in the state.

”We would like the state government to ensure that recommendations of the act are implemented in all governmental and non-governmental agencies in the state,” Lyngdoh said.

The Committee also wants to know if efforts and systems are being put in place as per the recommendations of the act to protect women from sexual harassment in the workplace. A report on the trafficking of women and minors in Jaintia Hills besides the beheading of a child in North Garo Hills, was also discussed.

Lyngdoh said that the Committee has also sought a report on the sexual harassment of a girl child in South Garo Hills.