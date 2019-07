TURA: The new office bearers of the New Tura Development Forum (NTDF) were elected in a meeting held recently.

The meeting elected David Ch Marak as President, Colombus D Shira as Vice President, Lyndon Ch Momin as General Secretary, Lyndon K Sangma as Joint secretary, Carthin G Momin as Treasurer, Cyrus C sangma as Accountant, Ajoy M Marak as Organizing Secretary and Gongjan A Marak as Publicity Secretary besides 6 executive members.