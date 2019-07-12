First phase of IT park next year

SHILLONG: The state government has targeted to complete the first phase of the upcoming information technology park at New Shillong Township by next year.

An official said that work on the project is going on smoothly and at a brisk pace. The IT department has targeted to finish the project by next year.

Construction of the IT Park in New Shillong Township began last year after a delay of several years.

The estimated cost of the project is over Rs 500 crore, but the government will move ahead with it one step at a time.

The government will ensure round-the-clock power and internet supply to the IT Park, besides setting up a road network for easy movement to and from it.

Asked how the government would invite major IT companies to operate from the park, officials said that the aspect will come later when the infrastructure at the site is ready.