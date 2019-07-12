Faulty construction of wall by FCI endangers homes in Tura

Three houses damaged due to sub standard wall construction

TURA: Negligence on the part of the authorities of the Food Corporation of India (FCI) in Tura and a contractor undertaking the construction of a retaining wall surrounding the premises has put the lives and homes of several nearby residents at risk with some even needing to be asked to evacuate their homes.

The FCI godown is located near the weekly Na’jing Market in Tura and comes under Matchakolgre locality.

Residents on Friday informed that the sub standard manner of constructing the retaining wall had damaged many homes and the actual construction (wall) is on the verge of collapsing into nearby homes below due to the pressure of water and shifting of the soil.

“The earth filling for the construction was done just before the coming of the rains. After the heavy downpour, some sections of the wall have slid down by more than a metre. Now there is danger of the whole hillock sliding downhill, posing a threat to the lives and homes of people residing below,” a resident said.

Due to the huge weight of the soil and water that has accumulated, the earth around the foundations of the wall is shifting which in turn has resulted in cracks appearing in the walls of houses located nearby. According to the residents, a total of three houses have been damaged and the owner of one of them, Executive Engineer of PWD based at Williamnagar, Fernand Momin has been forced to evacuate his home. The homes of two other residents- Dr Amy N Sangma and Supply Superintendent, Rajen Boro have also suffered extensive damage due to the sub standard construction.

Members of the Matchakolgre Development Committee carried out an inspection of the site on Friday and have decided to urge the authorities to take necessary initiative to save further destruction. The residents have also decided to file an FIR on the matter on the same day.

Meanwhile, West Garo Hills Additional District Magistrate and Deputy Commissioner in charge, Z J Sangma has directed FCI and CPWD authorities to take immediate precautionary and preventive measures for the safety and security of the people and also to remove all the soil that has flowed down from the FCI to the residential compounds.A direction has also been given to the contractor concerned to immediately take up the work on the pending RCC wall and repair the damages caused to the properties of nearby residents.