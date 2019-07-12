Cops visit Sonakshi over alleged fraud case

Mumbai, July 12 (IANS) Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha is under the scanner of the law in a cheating case.

A team of officials from Uttar Pradesh Police visited Sonakshi’s Mumbai residence on Thursday, to record her statement in connection of a complaint that a Delhi-based event organiser had filed against the actress last year.

The complaint had come after Sonakshi failed to turn up for a performance she had been signed up for. Reportedly, she had received Rs 32 lakh as booking amount for the show.

Sonakshi, however was not at home when the group of officials from UP Police, with the assistance of policemen from Juhu police station, arrived at her residence, Ramayana.

The police team will visit her again on Friday.

Sonakshi is yet to respond but her spokesperson, speaking to a Mumbai-based English tabloid, said all acusations against the actress were “completely untrue and baseless”, and that this was “just a way of extortion by maligning her spot-free reputation”.

Sonakshi was last seen in the multistarrer flop, “Kalank”, and will soon be seen in projects such as “Khandaani Shafakhana”, “Mission Mangal” and “Dabangg 3”.