Congress to form govt when time is right, says Mukul

SHILLONG: Opposition leader Mukul Sangma on Thursday said that the Congress will form the government in the state as and when the situation demands to safeguard the interests of the state and the people.

Reacting to a query if AICC has asked him to try and form an alternative government in the state, he said that the party never spills its strategy before the world and its only responsibility is to serve the state and the people.

He said that the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) believes that the party is becoming stronger as people are reposing their faith in it adding that they have seen the party’s work when it was in power or in opposition.

When asked if he feared a situation like Goa and Karnataka where several Congress MLAs have either merged with BJP or resigned from the party may arise in Meghalaya, he said that the state is different from others and that the BJP and its partners are engaging in poaching whereas the priority of the CLP members is to serve the state and its people.

“ CLP stands united and strong and committed to respond to the call of duty and serve the people and the state,” he said.