CM urged to pursue GCL, release pending GHADC salary

TURA: The A’chik Holistic Awakening Movement (AHAM) has urged Chief Minister Conrad Sangma to pursue the Garo Customary Law Bill stating that its passing in the GHADC on November 29 remains only in paper.

A delegation of AHAM leaders met Chief Minister Conrad Sangma at his residence in Shillong on Friday and also submitted a memorandum.

In their memorandum, the movement reminded of the promises made by the NPP during its last election campaign that it would fight against corruption, centralization of power and restore rule of law in the state, and urge the government to pursue the pending bill so that the future of the Garo people is secured.

“The AHAM has been most consistent and persistent for the passing and implementation of the GCL Bill, which will root out the cancerous dilution within Garo Community and its practices,” it said.

Meanwhile, while reminding of the plight of the employees of the GHADC whose salaries have been pending for the last 19 months, it urged the Chief Minister to direct the officials concerned to release the salaries of the employees.

“It (pending salaries) has become a complete violation of human rights and we urge you to set up a mechanism like Lokayukta to check corruption in the GHADC and to bring about transparency in the system to make administrative machinery citizen friendly and establish the rule of law,” the AHAM added.