CM condemns village chief’s murder

Imphal: Chief Minister N. Biren Singh has condoled the demise of Chief of Hengjang Kuki Village, Thangneo Kipgen and his nephew Thangminlun Haokip in a gun attack carried out by some miscreants at a secluded place located between Keihao and Hengjang village in Kangpokpi district on Wednesday.

He also strongly condemned such dastardly act of targeting innocent lives without any reason. He said that there is no place for such heinous crimes in a civilised society, informing that active investigations into the incident are in progress.

Maintaining that the perpetrators would be nabbed as soon as possible, he also urged the Hengjang villagers to maintain calm at this hour of sorrow.

Biren also shared the grief of family members and Hengjang villagers, and prayed to the Almighty for the souls of deceased persons to rest in peace in their heavenly abode. (UNI)