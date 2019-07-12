Ampareen keeps all guessing

SHILLONG: Senior Congress leader and East Shillong MLA Ampareen Lyngdoh on Thursday upped the suspense quotient about her future in the grand old party saying she has all options open.

Talking to media persons amidst buzz in political circles of her imminent move to leave the Congress and join some other party, she said the interest of her constituency and its people would be uppermost in her mind in whatever decision she takes.

She also said that the anti-defection law is binding on her and everyone. “ If there is anything which I am going to do, first I will keep in mind the interest of my people,” she said. The MLA asserted that options for her are open and political goodwill of her constituency will be a determining factor if she ever chooses to switch over to any other party.

“I feel that I should take the right decision whenever it is demanded of me, but at the moment I am in no hurry. There is no saying, however, that I will not look at other options,” Lyngdoh added. Maintaining that she will try to go for the best option, she said that there is no harm in discussing and having dialogue with friends from other political parties.

“We would have liked to see the Congress in government, but if it is not possible due to whatever reasons, I have to see what is best for me in the future. Why should I keep my options closed?” she said.

Lyngdoh also made it clear that if she decides to switch over to another political party, no one could stop her but at the same time she maintained that she is not going to be foolish and do anything which is undesirable.

Lyngdoh’s remarks assume significance as both the UDP and NPP, which are partners in the ruling MDA, have already claimed that many Congress MLAs are ready to jump the fence and join them.