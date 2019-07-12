30 arrested under ME Act in WGH

TURA: A total of 30 persons were arrested by the Excise Department under section 53 (1) (a) of the ME Act in raids conducted during the months of May and June in West Garo Hills District, a release by the Deputy Commissioner informed.

During the raids, a total of 30 cases were detected and seizure amounting to approximately 57.39 litres of IMFL, 52.65 litres of Beer and 11.56 litres of ID liquor were made. In this regard 25 cases were disposed off and a fine amounting to Rs 53,900/- was realized, the release added.