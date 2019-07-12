3 more lives lost in Assam flood, over nine lakh affected in 21 districts

GUWAHATI: About nine lakh people from 1556 villages in 68 revenue circles of 21 districts have been affected in the current wave of flood in Assam while three more persons have lost their lives due to flood and landslides in the districts of Golaghat and Dima Hasao in last 24 hours.

The 21 affected districts are: Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Sonitpur, Darrang, Baksa, Barpeta, Nalbari, Chirang, Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, Goalpara, Morigaon, Hojai, Nagaon, Golaghat, Majuli, Jorhat, Sibsagar, Dibrugarh and Tinsukia.

So far, a total of 8,69,024number of population have been affected in the recent wave of Flood in these 21 districts.

River Brahmaputra in Jorhat, Sonitpur, Kamrup, Goalpara and Dhubri districts, Burhidehing in Dibrugarh, Desang in Sibsagar, Dhansiri in Golaghat, Jia Bharali in Sonitpur, Kopili in Nagaon, Puthimari in Kamrup, Beki River in Barpeta, Katakhal in Hailakandi and Kushiyara in Karimganj districts are flowing above danger level.

NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) and SDRF (State Disaster Response Force) teams have been pressed into service in the flood affected areas for search and rescue operation. Presently, 68 numbers of Relief Camps are operational in Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Baksa, Nalbari, Chirang, Kokrajhar, Golaghat, Majuli, Jorhat, Dibrugarh and Tinsukia districts with 7,643 inmates and 48 Relief Distribution Centres in the districts of Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Nalbari, Golaghat, Majuli, Jorhat and Tinsukia districts.

Meanwhile, with the water level of the major rivers rising rapidly following incessant rainfall in the past few days, Hailakandi district administration in Barak Valley is geared up to tackle flood situation in the district.

The district administration has directed the Water Resources and other line departments to remain fully alert for dealing with the situation.

The administration has cancelled headquarters’ leave permission of employees and has directed them to remain alert to deal with any exigency.

State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel have been asked to remain on stand-by mode to evacuate marooned people from flood affected areas.

Katakhal river is flowing above danger level of 20.27 metre and Dhaleswari river at 28.05 metre. The water levels of Katakhal and Dhaleswari rivers recorded by the Water Resources department at Matijuri and Gharmura sites Friday were 21.05 metre and 29.62 metre, respectively.

The Barak river has also witnessed a rising trend flowing just 0.72 metre below the danger level of 19.83 metre. 55 mm of rainfall has been recorded in the past 24 hours in the district and adjoining areas.

Deputy Commissioner, Keerthi Jalli has been closely monitoring the situation in the district following incessant rainfall in the past couple of days.

District Project Officer, District Disaster Management Authority, Rupjoy Maibangsa has directed all the field officers to report any flood related happenings in their respective revenue circles for prompt action.

The health authorities have formed medical teams sub centre wise for providing timely medical care and treatment to the flood affected people.