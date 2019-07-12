17 minors rescued from NFR zone stations

Guwahati: At least 17 minor boys and girls have been rescued from various railway stations of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) from the beginning of July, a Railway spokesperson said Thursday.

Apart from that, 44 people were arrested for various crimes, including theft, smuggling contraband, touting and pulling alarm chains, said NFR Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Pranav Jyoti Sharma. Two persons were arrested for allegedly stealing goods of passengers and three mobile phones were recovered from them at Hojai railway station on July 3, Sarma said.

Another person was arrested and 7 kg cannabis with a market value Rs 35,000 recovered from him aboard the Brahmaputra Mail on July 2. Sarma said one person was arrested for allegedly touting at Sorbhog railway station and four train tickets worth Rs 9,000 and Rs 19,500 cash was recovered from him. (PTI)