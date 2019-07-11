Youth body irked over delay in Tura-Dalu Road construction

TURA: The All A’chik Youth Federation (AAYF), Gambegre Regional Unit in West Garo Hills has sought answers for the delay in the construction of the Tura-Dalu road on NH-51.

In their letter to the Deputy General Manager of the NHIDCL in Tura, the federation wanted to know why there has been so much delay in the construction of road from Dobasipara in Tura to Dalu although it has been 11 months since the work was first undertaken. The work was allotted to one, Manaranjan Brahma, an Assam based contractor and the federation has expressed dissatisfaction as not much progress can be seen till date.

The federation said that due to the long delay in its completion, the people living along the road are at the receiving end and many have started to complain.

“Due to the slow progress of the work the general public is facing a lot of hardships in terms of transportation. We have received a lot of complaints from them (people) and it appears that the company tasked with the work is not at all making efforts to speed up the construction work,” it alleged.

Stating that it was necessary to convince the people in this regard, the federation urged the official to look into the matter and seek clarification from the contractor concerned on the reasons behind the long delay in its completion.